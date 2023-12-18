2,928 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $74.49. 5,959,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,815,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

