32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. Sells 47,463 Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 47,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$18,985.20.

32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 339 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$135.60.

On Friday, December 1st, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 81,027 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$33,221.07.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CVE VTX traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,538. The firm has a market cap of C$46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.30. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.