401,694 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 401,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,014,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 4.02% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 199,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 159,247 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 36,013.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $293.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

