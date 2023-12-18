5,471 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after buying an additional 297,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

