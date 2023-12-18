5,527 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 640,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,338. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.