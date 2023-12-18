57,215 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EWJ stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

