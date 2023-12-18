689 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $483.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,228. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $492.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

