Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.76 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

