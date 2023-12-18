Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.25. 161,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

