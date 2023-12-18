Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.25. 1,288,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,385. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

