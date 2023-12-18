Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,691. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

