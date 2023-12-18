Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

