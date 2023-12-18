Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 1,736,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

