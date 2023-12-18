Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $463,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.27.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 362,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,711. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

