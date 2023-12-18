Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $436.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,844. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $436.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

