Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.