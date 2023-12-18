Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,408. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.