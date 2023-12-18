Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 4,702 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.