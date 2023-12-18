Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.40. 83,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

