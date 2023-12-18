Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,883. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

