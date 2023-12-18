Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $75.03. 2,955,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

