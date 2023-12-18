Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,939. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

