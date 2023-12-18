Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,773 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

