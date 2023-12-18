Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 301 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

