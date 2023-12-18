Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 366 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 136,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 363.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.62. 21,346,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,283,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average is $182.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

