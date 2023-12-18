Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 155.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schneider National by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Schneider National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at $16,945,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schneider National by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. 134,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

