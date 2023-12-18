Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,820. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

