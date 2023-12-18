Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.34

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 355633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

