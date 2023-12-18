abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 829,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 369,981 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.39.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.