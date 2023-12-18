Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.70 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.57. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.