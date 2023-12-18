Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 129,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,082,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.