ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ACNB has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ACNB opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $404.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Research analysts expect that ACNB will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

