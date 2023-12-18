ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACNB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ACNB from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $404.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.48.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Analysts expect that ACNB will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ACNB by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

