Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 72.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TJX opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

