Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,813 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 189.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $150.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

