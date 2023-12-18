Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

