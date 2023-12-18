Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MAS opened at $68.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

