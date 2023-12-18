Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

