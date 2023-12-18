Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

