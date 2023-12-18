Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

