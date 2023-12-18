Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

