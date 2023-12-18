Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 32,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $300.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $301.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

