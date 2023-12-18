Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after buying an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after buying an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

EBAY stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

