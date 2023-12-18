Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,795,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $149.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

