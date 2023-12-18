Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,879 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.90 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

