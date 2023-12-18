Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

