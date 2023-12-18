Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.34 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

