Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $951.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $953.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $940.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

