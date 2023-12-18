ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 116.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4 %

ET stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

