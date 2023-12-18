Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 34,874 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,874 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

